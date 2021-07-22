AP editor, Times columnist among new Pulitzer Board chairs

Boo won a Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2000 for a Washington Post investigation into the wrongful deaths of disabled people being hidden from the public. She also has written for the Washington City Paper, the Washington Monthly and the New Yorker. She is the author of "Behind the Beautiful Forevers," which won a 2012 National Book Award.

Collins became a member of The Times editorial board in 1995 and became the first female editorial page editor at the paper in 2001. She stepped down from that post to write a book and later returned to The Times as an opinion columnist.