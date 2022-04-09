Anxious about refugees, Polish cities reject memorial sirens

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki insisted Saturday that the 2010 plane crash was a national tragedy and its victims merit every form of commemoration. He said text messages were being sent to refugees to explain that the sirens mean no danger.

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Polish government is reviving its controversial allegation that the crash on April 10, 2010, which killed the president, the first lady and other leading political figures, was a Kremlin assassination plan. Sunday's observances are being given special attention.

But local governments, often run by opposition politicians, say the use of air raid sirens for the anniversary is “extremely irresponsible.”

The sirens also bring frightful associations to many Poles who either experienced World War II as small children or watched documentaries of the country's destruction during the war.

“We will not sound the sirens on the anniversary,” said Rafal Bruski, mayor of the central city of Bydgoszcz. “I have seen too many children terrified by war.”

Bruski said he has grown accustomed to many “unwise” decisions by the current right-wing government “but there are limits to stupidity.”

___

Follow all AP stories about developments in the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Caption A woman walks during rain after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption A woman walks during rain after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption Volunteers help refugees in a wheelchairs after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption Volunteers help refugees in a wheelchairs after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption Women walk during a rain after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption Women walk during a rain after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption Volunteers help refugees in a wheelchairs after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption Volunteers help refugees in a wheelchairs after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption People return back to Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption People return back to Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption People return back to Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption People return back to Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption People return back to Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption People return back to Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption A volunteer, centre, helps a refugee in a wheelchair after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption A volunteer, centre, helps a refugee in a wheelchair after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption People wait in a line to cross the border towards Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption People wait in a line to cross the border towards Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits