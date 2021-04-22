Antonio Brown settles assault lawsuit with former trainer

Brown, currently a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February, remains subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Brown's career has been marked by off-field incidents, and he served an eight-game suspension last season before joining Tampa Bay. That punishment came after he made a no-contest plea to burglary and battery charges last year. Brown also was accused of sending threatening text messages by a woman who said he also made sexual advances toward her.

Now 32, Brown has played parts of 11 seasons in the NFL. He was an All-Pro in 2014, ‘15, ’16 and '17 with Pittsburgh, and also has been with the Raiders, Patriots and Bucs, though he never played in a game for the Raiders.

