Antisemitic graffiti in DC suburb seen as part of a trend

Recent years have witnessed a string of incidents from graffiti and distribution of antisemitic flyers to white supremacist rallies. While incidents in the District of Columbia remain relatively rare, a group calling itself the Goyim Defense League has distributed anti-Jewish flyers and pamphlets multiple times this year in Maryland and Virginia, according to the ADL's online incident tracker.

Weisel partially attributed the trend to an overall societal rise in extremism and racial and religious intolerance that coincides with but also precedes the rise of former President Donald Trump. In August 2017, white supremacists staged an open rally in Charlottesville near the University of Virginia; one person was killed when a man drove his car into a group of counter-protestors.

“These extremist views have become part of everyday life. It has been normalized now," Weisel said. “It may start with the Jewish community, but it never ends with the Jewish community.”

Weisel pointed out that the most recent Bethesda graffiti also included the number “1488,” a numeric symbol that carries deep meaning within white supremacist circles. That, she said, shows that the vandal wasn't just an attention-seeker going for shock value, but someone possessing a familiarity with white supremacist ideas and culture.

In January of this year, multiple swastikas were found spray painted on the exterior walls of Union Station in D.C. Police later arrested a homeless man living in a tent encampment outside the station, claiming he had a history of mental health issues.

Even so, Preuss, of the Jewish Federation, said the incident speaks to how deeply such images and sentiments have penetrated mainstream society.

“The hate and the swastikas still come from somewhere,” he said. “That person was expressing and attitude and a context that they had come in contact with.”