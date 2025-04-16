Anthony, Magic claim 7th seed with 120-95 win over Hawks in Play-In Tournament

Cole Anthony came off the Magic bench with 26 points and six assists to lead the Orlando Magic to a 120-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in the first game of the Play-In Tournament
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) go after a rebound during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) go after a rebound during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Nation & World
By DICK SCANLON – Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony came off the bench with 26 points and six assists to lead the Orlando Magic to a 120-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in the first game of the Play-In Tournament.

Paolo Banchero had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Magic, and Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Black scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench in the Magic’s first appearance in a play-in game.

Earning the Eastern Conference's seventh seed after a 41-41 regular season, the Magic will start their first-round playoff series at Boston on Sunday. Orlando split its four games against the defending NBA champs this season, but the Celtics rested their top six players in a loss at Orlando last week.

“It’s a great opportunity to play against the best team in the league, and they’re the champs still until somebody beats 'em,” said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. “What they present is a lot of challenges, and we have to try to find a way to figure that out.”

Trae Young led the Hawks with 28 points and six assists before getting two technical fouls and an automatic ejection with 4:47 left in the game.

“I thought we did a good job on Paolo and Franz (Wagner),” said Hawks coach Quin Snyder, “and they had some other players who really stepped up and made plays.”

The Hawks, who have reached the playoffs through the play-in route in two of the last three seasons, will play at home Friday night for the eighth spot against the winner of Wednesday night’s game at Chicago between the Bulls and the Miami Heat.

Banchero and Black produced most of the offense and the Hawks scored just two points in the final 6 minutes of the first quarter, and the Magic led by as many as 22 late in the first half.

The Hawks cut the gap to three and had a chance to tied the game when they turned it over with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

“They went on their own run and we weathered the storm. We didn’t let them back in the game from that point on,” Anthony said. “We got stops, we pushed the pace and we held a really good offensive team to 90 points.”

Anthony, who averaged 9.4 points in an injury-plagued season, made 10-of-17 shots including 4 -of-9 3-pointers.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrates after teammate forward Franz Wagner made a shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, right, is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert, left, as he goes up for a shot during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero celebrates after making a shot and drawing a foul during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) passes the ball in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts a shot as he goes between Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) and guard Anthony Black (0) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley shouts to his players during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quinn Snyder questions a ruling by officials during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) on a drive to the basket during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) blocks a shot attempt by Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) shoots over Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) goes past Orlando Magic guard Cory Joseph on a drive to the basket during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) goes to the basket for a shot against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, right, during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

