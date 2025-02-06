Anthony Davis won't make Dallas debut in Mavericks' NBA Finals rematch against Boston Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Mavericks center Anthony Davis was ruled out for Thursday night's NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics, coach Jason Kidd said, pushing his Dallas debut back to Saturday at the earliest.
Davis was acquired for Luka Doncic, a five-time All-NBA first teamer, on Sunday in a trade that was not just the biggest heading into Thursday's trade deadline but among the top blockbusters in league history.
Davis has been out since Jan. 28 with an abdominal strain. Kidd said Thursday that he hoped to have him back for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets in Dallas.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Trump says some white South Africans are oppressed, could be resettled...
2
Super Bowl 2025: Time, channel, halftime show, how to watch Chiefs vs...
3
US skier Breezy Johnson marks return from 14-month ban with a gold in...
4
The US stopped allowing passport gender marker changes. Here are some...
5
Who are the Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for Israeli...