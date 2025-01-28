Anthony Davis scores 42 points, grabs 23 rebounds as Lakers top Hornets 112-107 for 4th straight win

Miles Bridges had 26 points for the Hornets, who lost LaMelo Ball in the second quarter to a left ankle injury after he stepped on Jarred Vanderbilt's foot as he backpedaled down the court after draining a 3-point jumper off one foot.

It was supposed to be a celebratory night for the Hornets in a game that was aired on free, local over-the-air TV throughout the Carolinas for the first time since the 2007-08 season — giving them a chance to potentially capture a new audience.

But it didn't go as planned.

Davis scored 21 points in the first quarter on 9-of-12 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds as the Lakers bolted to a 39-19 lead.

Takeaways

Lakers: Davis was dominant and there was nothing Mark Williams could do stop him. Williams struggled to defend Davis on the perimeter as he sank a series of uncontested fadeaway jumpers. Four Lakers starters played at least 36 minutes.

Hornets: Ball has missed 158 games during his NBA career due to injury. He came in averaging 28.9 points, but was not chosen an All-Star starter despite leading all Eastern Conference guards in voting.

Key moment

After Charlotte pulled within six with about a minute to play, Dorian Finney-Smith drove the lane for a high-flying dunk over Bridges.

Key stat

Los Angeles made 14 of 16 shots to open the game.

Up next

The Lakers are at Philadelphia on Tuesday; the Hornets host the Nets on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP