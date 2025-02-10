Anthony Davis is out at least through All-Star break after injuring groin in Mavs debut

Multiple media outlets, citing anonymous sources, reported that Davis could miss several weeks with a left adductor strain. NBA reporter Marc Stein was first with the news of a potentially lengthy absence.

Coach Jason Kidd said before Monday night's game against Sacramento the injury is still being evaluated and there isn't yet a timetable for Davis' return.

After Monday, the Mavs have home games against Golden State on Wednesday and Miami on Thursday before the break.

The 10-time All-Star had a dominant first half for the Mavs in a 116-105 victory over Houston on Saturday before pulling up lame late in the third quarter. He finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

Any extended time without Davis will only intensify the criticism directed at Dallas general manager Nico Harrison over the controversial trade.

Mavs fans angry with Harrison over losing their beloved Doncic also have complained about the team giving up a 25-year-old superstar in his prime for an older player with an extensive injury history.

While the 31-year-old Davis played a career-high 76 games for the Lakers last season, he missed at least 20 games each of the previous five seasons.

Davis was out with an abdominal strain for his final two games with the Lakers and the first two he could have played for the Mavs.

The 10-time All-Star said after his Dallas debut he was confident it wasn't a serious injury. He said part of the reason for leaving the game when he felt tightness in his groin and quadriceps area was because of the abdominal issue.

