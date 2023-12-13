Anthony Anderson to host strike-delayed Emmys ceremony

The Emmys are traditionally held in September but have moved into Hollywood's traditional awards season due to this year's actors and writers strikes.

"Succession" is the leading nominee for its final season, with other HBO series like "The White Lotus" and "The Last of Us" also receiving multiple nominations.

Anderson is a seven-time leading comedy actor nominee for his starring role in the ABC series "black-ish." The show ended its groundbreaking eight-season run in 2022.

Anderson is no stranger to headlining an awards show — he served as host of the NAACP Image Awards for eight years.