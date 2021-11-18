Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks defeat Lakers 109-102

Antetokounmpo posted his highest point total since scoring 50 in a Game 6 Finals victory over the Phoenix Suns that clinched Milwaukee's first title since 1971.

Bobby Portis added 17 points for the Bucks. Middleton and Pat Connaughton had 16 each.

This marked just the third game this season in which the Bucks had their three top players – Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Jrue Holiday – all available. The only other times were in a 127-104 season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets and a 121-111 triumph at San Antonio on Oct. 23.

Bucks center Brook Lopez hasn’t played since that Nets game due to a back issue and guard Donte DiVincenzo still hasn’t made his season debut. DiVincenzo tore a ligament in his left ankle during the first round of the 2020-21 playoffs.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Coach Frank Vogel spoke pragmatically about the name change to the Lakers' home arena. The building known as Staples Center since its October 1999 opening will become the Crypto.com Arena starting on Christmas Day. "It's tough, you know what I mean?" Vogel said. "Lakers fans and really sports fans in general I guess would know that building as Staples Center. I understand the disappointment the fans will have, but that's just the way of the world. This is the business we're in. Almost universally around the country, there's a business element to naming rights with arenas. It's really out of our control."

Bucks: This victory started a five-game home stand for the Bucks after they returned from a five-game road trip. The Bucks went 2-3 on the trip and ended it with losses at Boston and Atlanta.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Boston on Friday in the second game of a five-game trip.

Bucks: Host Oklahoma City on Friday. The Bucks split two games with the Thunder last season.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard is fouled as he tries to shoot past Milwaukee Bucks' George Hill during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton and Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton and Khris Middleton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen tries to drive past Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker looks to pass from the floor during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash