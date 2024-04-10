Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks' game with Celtics after grabbing his left calf while running up court

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo left the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night with an injury to his left calf.

Antetokounmpo was heading up the court after a 3-point basket by Boston’s Derrick White late in the third quarter when the two-time MVP grabbed his left calf and took a seat on the floor before being helped off the court. Television cameras later showed Antetokounmpo walking into the locker room under his own power.