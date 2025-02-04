'Another Simple Favor,' with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, to open SXSW

“When we saw this film last fall, we instantly knew it had to open SXSW — it gave us that electric feeling we live for as programmers,” said Claudette Godfrey, festival vice president, in a statement.

SXSW has hosted Feig's films before, including a work-in-progress screening of “Bridesmaids” in 2011 and the premiere of “Spy” in 2015.

The premiere of "Another Simple Favor" will be Lively's first new movie since last year's "It Ends With Us" and the subsequent legal drama involving Lively and that film's director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

In late December, Lively sued Baldoni, his production company and others for sexual harassment and attacks on her reputation and sought unspecified damages. Baldoni sued last month, accusing Lively and her husband, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion and seeking at least $400 million in damages.

A trial date of March 2026 has been set.

SXSW previously announced another opening night premiere: the upcoming Seth Rogen Hollywood comedy series "The Studio." The film festival, now in its 32nd year, runs March 7-14.