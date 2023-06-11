Another horse dies at Belmont Park, 2nd fatality in 24 hours after Belmont Stakes

Mashnee Girl fell near the quarter pole and sustained a catastrophic injury to her left front leg, according to New York Racing Association spokesman Pat McKenna. The 5-year-old mare was euthanized due to the severity of the injury.

McKenna said in a statement that a necropsy will be performed at Cornell University, with the results to be analyzed by Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) officials, as well as the New York State equine medical director.