Another COVID Christmas brings anxiety, but also optimism

In the United States, many churches canceled in-person services, but for those that did have in-person worship, clerics reported smaller but significant attendance.

“Our hopes for a normal Christmas have been tempered by omicron this year … still filled with uncertainties and threats that overshadow us,” the Rev. Ken Boller told his parishioners during midnight Mass at the Church of St. Francis Xavier in New York City. “Breakthrough used to be a happy word for us, until it was associated with COVID. And in the midst of it all, we celebrate Christmas.”

The Rev. Alex Karloutsos, of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church of the Hamptons in Southampton, New York, said attendance at the Christmas Eve liturgy was a third less than last year's, with “the reality of the omicron virus diminishing the crowd, but not the fervor of the faithful present.”

St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard, Ohio, held Mass on Christmas Eve in a nearby high school because of a church fire this year. The Mass drew about 550 people, said Youngstown Bishop David Bonnar, who presided.

In Britain, Queen Elizabeth II noted another year of pain — particularly personal after losing her husband, Prince Philip, in April — and urged people to celebrate with friends and family.

“Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones,’’ the queen said in the prerecorded message broadcast when many British families were enjoying their traditional Christmas dinner. “This year, especially, I understand why.’’

Thousands of people across Britain got a vaccine booster shot for Christmas as new cases hit another daily record of 122,186. The Good Health Pharmacy in north London was one of dozens of sites that stayed open Saturday to administer “jingle jabs” amid a government push to offer booster shots to all adults by the end of the year.

The head of intensive care at a hospital in Marseille, France, said most COVID-19 patients over Christmas were unvaccinated, while his staff are exhausted or can't work because they are infected.

“We’re sick of this,” said Dr. Julien Carvelli, the ICU chief at La Timone Hospital, as his team spent another Christmas Eve tending to COVID-19 patients on breathing machines. “We’re afraid we won’t have enough space.”

On the other side of the globe, hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines, Asia's largest Roman Catholic nation, spent Christmas without homes, electricity, or adequate food and water after a powerful typhoon left at least 375 people dead last week and devastated mostly central island provinces.

Gov. Arthur Yap of hard-hit Bohol province, where more than 100 people died in the typhoon and about 150,000 houses were damaged or destroyed, appealed for help. He was happy many Filipinos could celebrate Christmas more safely after COVID-19 cases dropped, but he pleaded: “Please don’t forget us.”

At least one American Christmas tradition was revived after the pandemic drove it online last year: the annual reenactment of George Washington's daring crossing of the Delaware River in 1776. Reenactors in three boats completed the crossing in about an hour Saturday. Crowds were in the hundreds, down from the usual thousands.

COVID-19 testing continued unimpeded in some places, while other sites closed for the day.

Lines that in previous days wrapped around the block at a small testing center in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood shrank considerably Saturday, when the only customers inside were Shayna Prihoda and Michael Boundy, whose negative tests freed them to visit Boundy’s parents in Michigan.

“We would have stayed home and quarantined,” Boundy said.

Swelling numbers of cases in Florida made tests almost as popular as Christmas ham. Florida hit a new case record for the second day in a row.

Hours before a testing site opened at Tropical Park in Miami, dozens of cars lined up. To alleviate demand, county workers had distributed 12,500 at-home test kits Friday at libraries.

Most of New York City’s 120 testing sites were closed Saturday, a day after police were summoned to a Brooklyn neighborhood to quell an angry crowd that had been expecting to receive free at-home testing kits, only to have the supply run out.

Chairs went empty at some dinner tables after airlines around the world canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and reduced staffing.

Airlines scrapped nearly 6,000 flights globally that had been scheduled to take off Friday, Saturday or Sunday, with nearly a third involving U.S. flights, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website.

At a reception center for asylum-seekers in Cyprus, Patricia Etoh, a Catholic from Cameroon, said she did not have any special plans because it just did not feel like Christmas without her 6-year-old child, whom she had to leave behind.

But she added: “We’re grateful, we’re alive, and when we’re alive, there’s hope.”

___

Winfield reported from Rome, Tarm from Chicago and Smith from Pittsburgh. Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Bobby Caina Calvan and Larry Neumeister in New York, Michael Schneider in Miami, Danica Kirka in London, Jim Gomez in Manila and Daniel Cole in Marseille, France.

Caption A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COPVID-19, prays during a morning Christmas Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Caption A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COPVID-19, prays during a morning Christmas Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption A child is silhouetted on the television screen of her home in Larbert, England, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 as she watches Queen Elizabeth II giving her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Caption A child is silhouetted on the television screen of her home in Larbert, England, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 as she watches Queen Elizabeth II giving her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan

Caption Hospital worker Houda Mokrani takes a selfie with her colleagues on christmas day in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 25, 2021. Marseille’s La Timone Hospital, one of France’s biggest hospitals, has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Caption Hospital worker Houda Mokrani takes a selfie with her colleagues on christmas day in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 25, 2021. Marseille’s La Timone Hospital, one of France’s biggest hospitals, has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption People wearing a face mask, walk past a Christmas tree, at a shopping mall in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) Credit: Shuji Kajiyama Caption People wearing a face mask, walk past a Christmas tree, at a shopping mall in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) Credit: Shuji Kajiyama Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Caption Indian Christians receive the holy communion from a priest after attending a Christmas mass at Saint Mary's church in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Caption Indian Christians receive the holy communion from a priest after attending a Christmas mass at Saint Mary's church in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Caption Christians attend a Christmas mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Caption Christians attend a Christmas mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Caption Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Niall Carson/PA via AP) Credit: Niall Carson Caption Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Niall Carson/PA via AP) Credit: Niall Carson Credit: Niall Carson

Caption A man dressed as Santa Claus dances outside the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, on Christmas Day in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. The biblical town of Bethlehem is gearing up for its second straight Christmas hit by the coronavirus with small crowds and gray, gloomy weather dampening celebrations Saturday in the traditional birthplace of Jesus. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed Caption A man dressed as Santa Claus dances outside the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, on Christmas Day in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. The biblical town of Bethlehem is gearing up for its second straight Christmas hit by the coronavirus with small crowds and gray, gloomy weather dampening celebrations Saturday in the traditional birthplace of Jesus. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed Credit: Majdi Mohammed

Caption The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine's Church, in the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, West Bank Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Mussa Qawasma/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mussa Qawasma Caption The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine's Church, in the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, West Bank Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Mussa Qawasma/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mussa Qawasma Credit: Mussa Qawasma

Caption Indian Christians, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, attend a Christmas mass at Saint Mary's Garrison church in Jammu, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Caption Indian Christians, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, attend a Christmas mass at Saint Mary's Garrison church in Jammu, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand

Caption Tony O'Connor, originally from Manchester, England, rides a surfboard while wearing a Santa hat as he celebrates Christmas at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Caption Tony O'Connor, originally from Manchester, England, rides a surfboard while wearing a Santa hat as he celebrates Christmas at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Caption A man looks at the departures board at Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. At least three major airlines say they have canceled dozens of flights because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Caption A man looks at the departures board at Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. At least three major airlines say they have canceled dozens of flights because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Caption The Christmas tree at Point State Park in downtown Pittsburgh is illuminated at dawn on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Andrew Rush Caption The Christmas tree at Point State Park in downtown Pittsburgh is illuminated at dawn on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Andrew Rush Credit: Andrew Rush