Annette Bening honored as Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

As the parade made its way through Cambridge, Bening, wearing a brown coat, hat and sunglasses, blew kisses to the crowd, and at point, was pecked on both cheeks by drag performers. Benning, who will also be roasted Tuesday night before attending a performance of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 175th production, “Heist Heist Baby,” launched into can can dance with several other people as the parade ended.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to honor Annette Bening in this milestone 175th anniversary year for the Hasty Pudding,” said Josh Hillers, the organization’s president. “Hot off her Oscars nomination for Best Actress, we’re excited to present her with the most prestigious award in the entertainment industry.”

Bening, who also has won a Screen Actors Guild Award and starred in "The Grifters" and "American Beauty," earned her fifth Oscar nomination, this one for best actress, for playing the prickly long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad in the movie "Nyad."

Barry Keoghan, best known for his roles in "Saltburn," "Dunkirk," "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," "Eternals," and "The Banshees of Inisherin," is the recipient of its 2024 Man of the Year Award. He will honored Friday night.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP