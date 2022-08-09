Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash

Her film career took off in the late 1990s, with Heche playing opposite stars including Johnny Depp (“Donnie Brasco”) and Harrison Ford (“Six Days, Seven Nights”).

In a 2001 memoir, “Call Me Crazy,” Heche talked about her lifelong struggles with mental health and a childhood of abuse.

She was married to camera operator Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2009. The two had a son together. She had another son during a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on the TV series “Men In Trees.”

Heche has worked consistently in smaller films, on Broadway, and on TV shows in the past two decades. She recently had recurring roles on the network series “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise,” and in 2020 was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”