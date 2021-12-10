Angry Tomlin initiates changes in Steelers' 36-28 loss

“We will not be bashful about turning the stones over,” Tomlin said after Pittsburgh’s 36-28 loss Thursday night, when another fourth-quarter comeback fell short.

Tomlin said more changes could be coming. His biggest points of emphasis: the offensive and defensive lines that were manhandled as Minnesota took a 23-0 halftime lead.

“We’re not whipping enough tail,” Tomlin said. “We’re not striking enough. We’re not making the pile fall in the right direction enough. So, I’d be remiss, I’d be doing that group a disservice, if I didn’t look at all options. Buddy’s an option that has worked, so we played him some.”

Roethlisberger threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns in the second half, but Pittsburgh fell behind 29-0 and surrendered 242 yards rushing to the Vikings. Dalvin Cook ran for 205 yards, the most the Steelers have allowed since Jacksonville’s Fred Taylor rushed for 234 in 2000. That is the most ever by an opposing rusher against the Steelers.

A proud franchise built on its stability and menacing defense, Pittsburgh entered play giving up 4.8 yards per carry to opponents, the worst mark in the NFL.

Cook, questionable before the game because of a shoulder injury, gashed the Steelers repeatedly. He ran through wide-open holes, and his first three carries went for 54 yards.

“First half was horrendous,” defensive end Cameron Heyward said. “Guys weren’t filling. We weren’t getting off blocks. We weren’t tackling. You name it, we did it wrong.”

Pittsburgh started the game without cornerback Joe Haden. Defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt has been out all season and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu has been out since Week 2.

Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt left the game in the second quarter with a groin injury, and linebacker Alex Highsmith was lost to a knee injury.

“It’s not an excuse,” Heyward said. “Every man that signs up in that locker room to play football has a job to do, including myself. If we can’t get the job done, we shouldn’t be in there.”

Tomlin agrees, and he could be looking elsewhere along the lines before the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans in 10 days.

“We were JV again tonight and I’m talking up front on both sides,” he said. “We've got to be better than we were. We’ll turn over every stone to do that. We've got a long week coming up between this and our next one. We’ll make good use of that time and assess not only what we’re doing, but who we’re doing it with.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Caption Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Caption Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, left, runs from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Caption Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, left, runs from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Caption Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) reacts as he watches the replay of the final play of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 36-28. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Caption Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) reacts as he watches the replay of the final play of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 36-28. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Caption Minnesota Vikings defenders safety Harrison Smith (22), outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and free safety Xavier Woods (23) break up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) in the end zone at the end of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 36-28. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Caption Minnesota Vikings defenders safety Harrison Smith (22), outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and free safety Xavier Woods (23) break up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) in the end zone at the end of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 36-28. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King