Angels superstar Ohtani gets night off against Mets

The Japanese two-way sensation looked like he was briefly shaken up after an awkward slide at home plate during the third inning of Saturday's game. He was briefly limping after catcher Tomás Nido applied the tag at home on the throw by right fielder Jeff McNeil.

But Ohtani remained in the game and hit a two-run homer in his next at-bat in the fifth inning.

Nevin, who was named manager for the rest of the season after Joe Maddon was fired last Tuesday, said he has had productive discussions with Ohtani over the past week.

After struggling in 2019 under Brad Ausmus, Ohtani flourished under Maddon, who prioritized unleashing his talents on both sides of the ball. Maddon worked with Ohtani to figure out the right workload that allowed him to excel as a hitter and a pitcher.

Nevin appears as if he will have the same approach.

“Honestly, it’s up to him. It’s his. He’s great at managing his body and his time in preparing to hit and preparing to pitch. Nobody’s ever done this before, like he does,” Nevin said. “It's good to give his body a reset and we’ll get back at it on Tuesday.”

With Ohtani getting the night off, Mike Trout got a rare start at designated hitter with Tyler Wade in center field.

The Angels have Monday off before facing the Los Angeles Dodgers for two games at Dodger Stadium starting Tuesday. Ohtani's next start on the mound is likely to be Friday when the Angels open a three-game series at Seattle. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out six in last Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Ohtani is 4-4 with a 3.64 ERA in 10 starts, striking out 71 in 54 1/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport