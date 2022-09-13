springfield-news-sun logo
X

Angels star Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of mark

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Nation & World
By BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game Monday night, one shy of the major league record.

The three-time AL MVP hit a two-run drive off Cleveland’s Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Trout’s 35th homer of the season traveled 422 feet to dead center at Progressive Field.

Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run.

Trout can tie the mark Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.

Trout is the first AL player with a seven-game home run streak since Kendrys Morales of Toronto in 2018. Cincinnati’s Joey Votto homered in seven straight last season from July 24-30.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Trout HR 7th game in a row; Guardians beat Angels, pad lead
2
Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and red rule Emmy carpet
3
Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for financier
4
Emmys crowd brought to feet by rousing Sheryl Lee Ralph win
5
California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top