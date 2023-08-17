Angels left-hander Reid Detmers loses no-hit bid in 8th inning at Texas

Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers' no-hit bid ended with one out in the eighth inning Wednesday night when Texas Rangers leadoff hitter had a double in the left-center gap

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers' no-hit bid against AL West-leading Texas ended when Marcus Semien had a one-out double in the eighth inning Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old Detmers had thrown a no-hitter as a rookie for the Angels last season against Tampa Bay. He was only the second Angels rookie to do so. That was the 12th, and still last, no-hitter in Angels franchise.

Detmers, who was 0-4 in his previous six starts coming into the game, had five strikeouts and four walks. Another runner reached on a throwing error by shortstop Luis Rengifo in the second inning. Detmers was pulled immediately after Semien's hit, replaced by Reynaldo Lopez.

There had been relievers warming up in the bullpen for the Angels in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

The Angels led 1-0 after two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the designated hitter whose turn in the starting rotation this week was skipped because of arm fatigue, hit his 42nd homer in the first inning off Jon Gray.

There have been four no-hitters thrown in the majors this season, two this month. The most recent was Philadelphia right-hander Michael Lorenzen last Wednesday in his first home start for the Phillies after being traded from Detroit.

