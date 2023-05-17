Angelina Jolie unveils fashion venture aimed at sustainability, assisting refugees

The idea, Jolie said, stems from her “appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression.”

No further details were released. When Jolie stepped down from her U.N. special envoy post in December, she said she felt it was time “to work differently” by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations.

Jolie's fashion choices generate intense interest in the media. She and her children are often photographed and their styles dissected. Two of her children, Shiloh and Zahara, wore pieces from their mother's archive to the premiere of her 2021 film, "Eternals."