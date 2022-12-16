Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

In a joint statement issued Friday, the actress and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency's special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”

“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie was quoted as saying in the joint statement, adding that she felt it was time “to work differently” by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations.