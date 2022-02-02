Angel McCoughtry signs with Minnesota Lynx

January is heading back west after spending two years in Connecticut.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to come back to my home state for my final season in the W,” said the 13-year veteran. “I’ve always admired the way the Storm operate both on and off the court. I can’t wait to get to work with this talented group of women and do my part in helping this team win another championship.”

She earned her seventh All-WNBA defensive team nod last year. January has averaged 8.3 points, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.8 rebounds per game over her career, spending nine years in Indiana, two in Phoenix and the last two in Connecticut.

The Sun replaced January with Courtney Williams, who starred for Connecticut before leaving in 2020 for Atlanta.

“We are excited to welcome back Courtney to Connecticut,” Sun coach and general manager Curt Miller said. “Courtney is a fan favorite, and her energy is contagious to her teammates. She is a dynamic guard that can create her own offense, which fills one of our biggest needs. She also has quietly been the best defensive rebounding guard in the league, which will continue to help our defense and transition game. Adding Courtney, an All-Star, to our existing roster is fantastic news for our franchise.”

Williams led the Dream last season with a career high in points (16.5), rebounds (6.8), assists (4.0), made field goals (7.1), and minutes (34.4).

Free agents could officially start signing on Tuesday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports