Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes fined a combined $150,000 for criticizing officials, AP source says

Reid and Mahomes violated the NFL’s policy about public criticism of game officials for comments about an offside penalty that negated a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Kadarius Toney clearly lined up offside on a play in which he caught a lateral from Travis Kelce and ran for what would have been a go-ahead score. Reid said officials normally warn players about being offside and called the penalty “a bit embarrassing” for the NFL.

Mahomes slammed his helmet on the sideline and screamed at officials afterward. He said the penalty call was “elementary school” stuff.

