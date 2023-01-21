Andrey Rublev into Australian Open's 4th round, beats Evans

Belinda Bencic reached the fourth round for the first time since 2016 when she beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.

Bencic was broken when serving for the match at 5-4 but she broke in the following game and then served out to love for victory.

“I’m really happy I got a second chance to serve it out,” she said. “But overall I think it was a great match. (At 6-5) I just tried to relax. My coach (Dmitri Tursunov) was showing me relax (signals).”

Bencic, who plays either Aryna Sabalenka or Elise Mertens next, won the warm-up event in Adelaide before the Australian Open and has won eight matches in a row.

“I think a lot of credit goes to my coach,” she said. “We started working together at the end of October at the Billie Jean King Cup. We’re changing some things . . . I’m out of my comfort zone, so far it’s working well.”

Former top-ranked Karolina Pliskova also reached the last 16 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Varvara Gracheva. Pliskova, who last made the second week in Melbourne in 2019, did not face a break point.

“My serve, it can be a really good weapon,” she said. “I’m not doing as much running from the baseline."

Pliskova next plays Zhang Shaui, who ended the run of American qualifier Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-2.

Donna Vekic advanced to the fourth round for the second time in three years with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain. Vekic will meet either Czech players Marketa Vondrousova or Linda Fruhvirtova in the fourth round.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

