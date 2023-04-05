Andrew Wiggins rejoins Warriors, getting back into condition

The Warriors will be thrilled to have him as they fight for their playoff positioning in the Western Conference and hope to avoid the play-in round.

“It was great to see Andrew today. We missed him the last couple months,” Kerr said. ”... Everyone loves Andrew, just having him back is fantastic.”

Kerr said he expects to have a better idea in the next couple of days when Wiggins might be able to play and if so how many minutes that could be.

“There’s no way he’s playing in the next few days I can tell you that,” Kerr said, unsure what Wiggins’ role would be yet.

Wiggins has missed 43 games in all — three more with left foot soreness, 10 because of a strained adductor in his right thigh, and seven games with a non-COVID illness.

The 28-year-old Wiggins, a first-time All-Star last season who signed a four-year contract extension in October, is averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 37 games this season.

