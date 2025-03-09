Andrew Tate, social media influencer who faces trafficking charges, sits cageside for UFC 313

The Tates, who are dual U.S.-British citizens, were arrested in late 2022 and formally indicted last year.

The Tate brothers, who have denied all wrongdoing in the case, arrived in Florida on Feb. 27. Florida's attorney general announced Tuesday that his office has opened a criminal investigation into the brothers.

“We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty. And I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood," Andrew Tate said Thursday in Florida.

White was seen shaking hands and hugging Tate and his brother, Tristan, on Friday, when the UFC president and CEO could be heard on a viral video saying: “Welcome to the States, boys.”

White is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, who has appeared at UFC matches over the years with White, especially during the 2024 campaign as the Republican sought to appeal to younger male voters.

White had speaking roles at the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Republican conventions and appeared on stage at Trump’s election victory party in November.

In 2018, during Trump’s first term, he and White starred in a UFC video where Trump was called the “Combatant In Chief.”

