Andrew Tate appears for day two of forensic device searches

Andrew Tate had told reporters as he left Wednesday, that “there is no evidence in my file, because I’ve done nothing wrong."

Both brothers will remain in detention until late February after a judge on Friday granted prosecutors' request to extend for a second time their detention by 30 days.

An online petition launched on Jan. 22 to “free Andrew and Tristan Tate from unjust imprisonment” alleges that “the Judiciary, Prosecutor and DIICOT have acted unfairly in their detention of the Tate brothers.” It has so far garnered 52,000 signatures. Andrew Tate's Twitter following has increased by at least several hundred thousand since he was arrested in December.

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

After the Tates and the two women were arrested, DIICOT said in a statement that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by the members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured with pretenses of love, and later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for substantial financial gains.

Earlier in January, Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest where they towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche. They reported seizing assets worth an estimated $3.9 million.

Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and to compensate victims. Tate also unsuccessfully appealed the asset seizure.

___

McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.

Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda