Andrea Mitchell says she's ending her daytime MSNBC show after 16 years

She'll continue to report for NBC News, and the network said she'll be part of major breaking news and political events.

“After 16 years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most — more connecting, listening and reporting in the field, especially as whoever is elected president is going to undertake the monumental task of handling two foreign wars and the political divisions here at home,” she said on her show.

Mitchell will retain her titles as NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent.