Anderson's two-run triple in 11th lifts Marlins past Pirates

Billy Hamilton hit a two-out single and scored from first on Wendle’s line drive to right. Hamilton originally was called out on second baseman Kevin Newman’s relay throw to the plate but a video review overturned the play.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett struck out a career-high 11 in six scoreless innings. Garrett allowed two hits, walked two and hit two batters.

Facing his former team for the first time, Zach Thompson limited the Marlins to one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Thompson, who joined the Pirates in an off-season trade for catcher Jacob Stallings, walked three and struck out two.

Major League-stolen base leader Berti exited after the first because of a mild left groin strain. Berti drew a leadoff walk but felt discomfort after stealing second.

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas left in the ninth after he absorbed a blow to the face from the helmet of Oneil Cruz on an unsuccessful steal attempt of second.

CIRCUITOUS PATH

Pirates right-fielder Castillo took a different angle as he tracked Fortes’ drive in the second. Castillo turned right before abruptly turning and diving to his left to catch the shot on the warning track.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: C Henry Davis (left wrist injury), the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 draft, will be shut down for the remainder of the month.

Marlins: RHP Cole Sulser (right lat strain) is continuing with his throwing program.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP José Quintana (2-4, 3.59 will start the opener of a three-game series Friday at Colorado. Quintana will face RHP Germán Márquez (5-7, 5.66).

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (9-3, 1.73) starts the opener of a home series against Philadelphia Friday. RHP Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.53) will start for the Phillies.

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo of Japan, slides into home plate to score on a fielding error by Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo of Japan, slides into home plate to score on a fielding error by Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Braxton Garrett pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Braxton Garrett pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins left fielder Luke Williams catches a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins left fielder Luke Williams catches a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, left, checks on Billy Hamilton when Hamilton stayed down after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, left, checks on Billy Hamilton when Hamilton stayed down after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Billy Hamilton slides into home to score during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Billy Hamilton slides into home to score during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Billy Hamilton, rear, scores against Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Billy Hamilton, rear, scores against Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Zach Thompson delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Zach Thompson delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, right, reaches third as Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson stands by after Hayes hit a triple during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, right, reaches third as Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson stands by after Hayes hit a triple during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Billy Hamilton looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. Hamilton was injured when he slid into home plate to score during the fifth inning. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Billy Hamilton looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami. Hamilton was injured when he slid into home plate to score during the fifth inning. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee