Ancient tablet acquired by Hobby Lobby going back to Iraq

For the acting head of Homeland Security Investigations which found and investigated the origins of the tablet, the repatriation is personal. Steve Francis' parents were born in Iraq, part of a small sect known as Chaldean Iraqis who are Christian, and he was assigned to a U.S. Customs unit in 2003 that was sent to Iraq to help protect looted artifacts.

“It's really special to me. I'm a Chaldean Iraqi and leading the agency that did this work," Francis said. “It is really something.”

Authorities are also repatriating a Sumerian Ram sculpture that was seized during a separate case.

The sculpture, from 3000 B.C., was used for religious vows in Sumerian temples. Investigators believe it had been stolen from an archaeological site in southern Iraq, then passed off as part of a collection that had been discovered years earlier. Homeland Security Investigations teams, curious about the size of the collection, looked it up and discovered the ram was not among the listed items. The dealer eventually fessed up.

Homeland Security Investigations has returned more than 15,000 items in 40 countries, including at least 5,000 artifacts to Iraq since 2008. Many of the cases have come from the agency’s office in New York, where a team of agents is investigating the trafficking of cultural property and stolen artifacts, which have included other tablets and clay seals.

The owners of Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby, devout Christians, collected artifacts for the Bible museum on a large scale. Prosecutors said Steve Green, the president of the $4 billion company, agreed to buy more than 5,500 artifacts in 2010 for $1.6 million in a scheme that involved a number of middlemen and the use of phony or misleading invoices, shipping labels and other paperwork to slip the artifacts past U.S. customs agents.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby was warned by its own expert that acquiring antiquities from Iraq carried “considerable risk” because so many of the artifacts in circulation are stolen. But Green, who had been collecting ancient artifacts since 2009, pleaded naiveté in doing business with dealers in the Middle East.

In 2018, the executives agreed to settle the case for $3 million and return thousands of objects. The lead agent on the case, John Labbatt, based in New York, said Homeland Security was repatriating items from that case in 2018 when they were made aware of the smuggled tablet, too.

But getting it back it wasn't simple. Agents had to prove it was wrongly acquired.

Labbatt pored over records and tracked the tablet from London to the United States in 2003. It had been bought by a couple who admitted they were aware at the time they were purchasing it from someone who may not have been above board, he said. They mailed it to themselves in the U.S., so it didn't go through customs.

A false provenance letter was used to sell the tablet several times before Hobby Lobby bought it from a London-based auction house in 2014.

By then, the statute of limitations had passed to charge the couple with any crimes.

“But really in the end, the most important part is getting it back where it belongs,” Labbatt said. “And that's what we're doing.”

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Caption This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public affairs shows a 3,500-year-old artifact, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet. The tablet contains a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh, considered one of the earliest surviving works of notable literature. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public affairs shows a 3,500-year-old artifact, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet. The tablet contains a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh, considered one of the earliest surviving works of notable literature. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public affairs shows a 3,500-year-old artifact, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet. The tablet contains a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh, considered one of the earliest surviving works of notable literature. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public affairs shows a Sumerian Ram sculpture from 3000 B.C. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public affairs shows a Sumerian Ram sculpture from 3000 B.C. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited