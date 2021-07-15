Anarchy in UK court? Ex-Sex Pistols sue singer Johnny Rotten

Lydon’s lawyer, Mark Cunningham, said in written arguments that Jones’s memoir depicted the band’s singer “in a hostile and unflattering light,” at one point describing him as “the annoying little brat with the great bone structure who’s always asking for more.”

The case is due to continue into next week.

Formed in London in 1975, the Sex Pistols energized and scandalized the British music scene with songs including “God Save the Queen” and “Anarchy in the U.K.” They split in 1978 after releasing one album, but surviving members have reformed for several concerts since.

“Pistol” is due to be broadcast next year and is directed by Danny Boyle, the Academy Award-winning director of “Trainspotting” and “Slumdog Millionaire.”