Analysis: US women look to add depth on Olympic hoops roster

That leaves six spots for Olympic newcomers out of the national team pool. The reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson is clearly a favorite to earn one of those spots. She was part of the World Championship team that won a gold medal in Spain in 2018. She would strengthen an already dominant U.S. post presence even more.

Nneka Ogwumike played on the 2018 World Cup team as well and is a strong candidate for her first Olympics. However, she suffered a Grade 2 left knee sprain at the beginning of this month so she would need to show she's 100%.

Napheesa Collier also could earn a roster spot. She was impressive in the U.S. camp a few years ago when she was still in college at UConn and is one of the rising young talents in the WNBA.

The guard spot is where the U.S. needs to find depth and potential starters for future Olympics. The leading candidates are Chelsea Gray, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd, with Ariel Atkins, Arike Ogunbowale and Diamond DeShields also in the discussion.

All six have been impressive at times in U.S. training camps and during their WNBA seasons and could be the future of the guard position for the Americans once Bird and Taurasi retire.

There are other candidates in the 29-member national team pool, but some of them could play on the 3x3 team at the Tokyo Games. Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, Katie Lou Samuelson and Stefanie Dolson helped the U.S. qualify for the new Olympic contest and played extremely well together.

Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart shoots over Indiana Fever's Jessica Breland during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings