An Olympic question that won't go away: Where is Peng Shuai?

“It's a very delicate situation,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said, who then offered no details on where or when the meeting might take place, nor did he say how it might be arranged.

Bach is one of the few people outside China to have spoken with Peng. The IOC has shared very little, except to say that she is living in Beijing, and able to “move freely."

Bach acknowledged last week that “we will know better about her physical integrity and about her mental state when we can finally meet in person.”

Chinese media have reported on several of Peng's appearances in China. She also did an interview with a Chinese-language daily from Singapore that raised questions about its authenticity.

“We’ve always said that there would be a meeting here and that has not changed,” Adams said. “In terms of details, you’ll appreciate that we’re not going to release details though the media of that meeting.”

Some reports say Peng is inside the “bubble” at the Olympics and could appear with Bach at a medal ceremony.

“We also want to respect her right to what she wants to say — and when she says it,” Adams said. “For the time being, that's all I can tell you.”

