An Israeli attack targeting the Hamas military commander kills at least 71 in southern Gaza

Deif and Hamas' top official in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, are believed by Israel to be the chief architects of the Oct. 7 attack that killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel and triggered the Israel-Hamas war. Not seen in public for years, Deif has long topped Israel's most-wanted list and is believed to have escaped multiple Israeli assassination attempts. On Oct. 7, Hamas issued a rare voice recording of Deif announcing the "Al Aqsa Flood" operation.

The strike came at a delicate time in cease-fire efforts. Deif's death would hand Israel a major victory and deal a painful psychological blow to Hamas. It also could give Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a possible opening. He has said he will not end the war until Hamas’ military capabilities are destroyed, and Deif’s death would be a significant step in that direction.

But Deif's killing could also risk encouraging Hamas to harden its positions in talks. He has been in hiding for more than two decades and is believed to be paralyzed. One of the only known images of him is a 30-year-old ID photo released by Israel. Even in Gaza, only a handful of people would recognize him.

In a statement, Hamas denied that Deif had been in the area. “These false claims are merely a cover-up for the scale of the horrific massacre,” it said.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported 71 dead and said at least 289 others were injured in the attack — one of the war's deadliest — and that many dead and injured were taken to overwhelmed Nasser Hospital nearby. There, Associated Press journalists counted over 40 bodies. Witnesses described an attack that included several strikes.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them," the Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military asserted that “additional terrorists hid among civilians" and described the location as an area surrounded by trees and several buildings. An Israeli official said the strike was carried out in a fenced area of Khan Younis that was run by Hamas, saying it was not a tent complex but an operational compound. The official described the strike as precise and said it was estimated that many casualties were “terrorists.”

Witnesses said the strike landed inside Muwasi, the Israeli-designated safe zone that stretches from northern Rafah to Khan Younis. The coastal strip is where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled in search of safety, sheltering mostly in sweltering, makeshift tents and with little services.

Footage of the aftermath showed a huge crater, charred tents, burnt-out cars and household belongings scattered. Victims were carried on the hoods and in the hatchbacks of cars, and on donkey carts and carpets.

“Children were all martyred here. We collected their pieces with our hands," said one Palestinian man who did not give his name. He estimated there were seven or eight missiles and asserted that first responders were targeted as well.

At the hospital, a baby in a pink shirt, her face covered with sand, cried while receiving first aid. A small boy lay motionless at the other end of the bed, one shoe gone. Victims lay amid spattered blood on the floor, and bodies were wrapped in white plastic scrawled in marker with their names.

Neighboring Egypt, a mediator in cease-fire talks, condemned the strike. “These ongoing violations against Palestinian citizens add serious complications to the ability of the efforts currently being made to reach calm and a cease-fire,” its Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It also criticized the “shameful silence and lack of action from the international community.”

Egyptian, Qatari and U.S. mediators have been pushing to narrow gaps between Israel and Hamas over a proposed deal for a three-phase cease-fire and hostage release plan in Gaza.

The U.S.-backed proposal calls for an initial cease-fire with a limited hostage release and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from populated areas in Gaza. At the same time, the two sides will negotiate terms of the second phase, which is supposed to bring a full hostage release in return for a permanent cease-fire and complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel and abducted about 250 people.

Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 38,400 people in Gaza and wounded more than 88,000, according to the territory's Health Ministry. The ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

More than 80% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, and most are now crowded into squalid tent camps, facing widespread hunger.

Federman reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writers Jack Jeffery in Ramallah, West Bank, Fatma Khaled in Cairo and Abby Sewell and Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

