An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians in Rafah, including 6 children

The strike late Friday hit Rafah's western Tel Sultan neighborhood, according to Gaza’s civil defense. At al-Najjar hospital, relatives sobbed and hugged children's shrouded bodies. “Hamza my beloved. Your hair looks so pretty,” a mourning grandmother said.

The fatalities included Abdel-Fattah Sobhi Radwan, his wife Najlaa Ahmed Aweidah and their three children, his brother-in-law Ahmed Barhoum said. Barhoum lost his wife, Rawan Radwan, and their 5-year-old daughter, Alaa.

"This is a world devoid of all human values and morals,” Barhoum told The Associated Press, crying as he cradled Alaa's body. “The only martyrs were women and children.”

Israel has insisted for months that it plans a ground offensive into Rafah, where it says many remaining Hamas militants are holed up, despite calls for restraint from the international community including Israel's staunchest ally, the United States.

Some Palestinians left an area of Rafah near the border with Egypt on Saturday after receiving an evacuation alert from the Israeli army. “Guys, they will strike at 3:40. It is happening. What time is it now?” one said. Minutes later, a strike hit. It was not immediately known whether anyone was killed.

Also Saturday, an Israeli airstrike hit a house in the urban refugee camp of Bureji in central Gaza, killing at least one man and injuring two others, according to authorities at the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah, where an AP journalist saw the casualties.

The war was sparked by an unprecedented Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel by Hamas and other militant groups that left about 1,200 people dead, the vast majority civilians, and saw about 250 kidnapped and taken into Gaza. Israel says about 130 hostages remain in Gaza, although more than 30 have died.

Frustration continues among many in Israel, and antigovernment protesters in Tel Aviv again called for new elections and a deal to free the remaining hostages.

The Palestinian death toll from the war is at least 34,049, with 76,901 wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said, adding that the bodies of 37 people killed by Israeli strikes were taken to hospitals over the past 24 hours. The Hamas-run health authorities do not differentiate between combatants and civilians in their count but say at least two-thirds have been children and women.

Israel blames Hamas for civilian casualties, saying it embeds in the population.

The war has sent regional tensions spiraling, provoking fears that violence between Israel and archenemy Iran might escalate into full-blown war.

On Friday, Iran and Israel played down an apparent Israeli airstrike near a major air base and nuclear site in central Iran, indicating they were pulling back from what could have become all-out conflict. In recent weeks, an alleged Israeli strike killed two Iranian generals at an Iranian consulate in Syria and Iran responded with an unprecedented missile barrage on Israel.

Israel continues to face off with Iran's proxies. It frequently trades rocket and drone attacks across the Lebanese-Israeli border with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched strikes against merchant ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in what they call a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Tensions also are high in the occupied West Bank. An Israeli army raid in the Nur Shams urban refugee camp that killed at least three militants and a 15-year-old boy on Friday continued. The Islamic Jihad militant group confirmed the deaths of three members.

The Israeli army said its forces killed 10 militants in the camp and surrounding areas while eight Palestinian suspects were arrested. Nine of its officers and soldiers were wounded, it said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said medical teams were informed about several Palestinians killed and injured in Nur Shams but Israeli forces prevented health workers from reaching them. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society asserted that Israeli forces “threw a wounded detainee on the roadside” and he was taken to a hospital.

At least 469 Palestinians from east Jerusalem and the West Bank have been killed by Israeli fire since October, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian ambulance driver was shot dead near Sawiya town while trying to reach Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli settlers. The Palestinian Red Crescent said Mohammed Musa was shot in the chest. A wave of settler attacks began a week ago after an Israeli teen went missing and was found dead.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Jack Jeffrey in Jerusalem contributed.

___

Find more of AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Credit: AP Credit: AP

