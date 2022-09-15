Amtrak works to restore routes after rail labor accord

Amtrak said Thursday that it is reaching out to customers whose plans were disrupted and that it will accommodate them on the earliest available departures.

“Thank you also to our customers for their patience and understanding, and we look forward to welcoming them back on the rails starting today and tomorrow," Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner said in a prepared statement.

Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department to hammer out a deal ahead of a strike, which would have created chaos in a national supply chain that is already stressed due to the pandemic.

The tentative agreement will go to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several weeks.

People wait on an Amtrak train platform at Union Station in Los Angeles as stoppages are announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Some Amtrak routes will be disrupted due to freight railroad labor negotiations. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

An Amtrak worker opens a door on a train at Union Station in Los Angeles as stoppages are announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Some Amtrak routes will be disrupted due to freight railroad labor negotiations. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)