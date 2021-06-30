Ampex Brands has purchased bakery and cafe chain Au Bon Pain

Ampex owns more than 400 restaurants and convenience stores. The deal, which closed Tuesday, makes the Richardson, Texas company a franchisor for the first time in its 16-year history. The transaction includes 171 Au Bon Pain locations as well as franchising rights to an additional 131 locations.

“Our quick service restaurant brands performed extraordinarily well throughout the pandemic as guests moved to drive-thru," Ampex founder CEO Tabbassum Mumtaz said in a statement. "The bakery café category will rebound, and Au Bon Pain is well-positioned to grow.”