Amnesty: Eritrean troops still killing in Ethiopia's Tigray

The spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Abiy last month for the first time acknowledged publicly, after months of denials, that Eritrean soldiers were in Tigray. The United Nations secretary-general once said Abiy had "guaranteed" the Eritreans were not there.

Ethiopia early this month said the Eritrean soldiers had begun to leave.

But witnesses have told The Associated Press that the soldiers roamed freely in parts of Tigray, looting and killing, as they supported Ethiopian security forces and other allied fighters in pursuing the now-fugitive Tigray leaders. Eritrea's government has long been an enemy of the Tigray leaders.

Deadly fighting continues in several parts of Tigray, as what began as a political dispute between Abiy’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government for nearly three decades turned into war.