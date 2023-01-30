Amina Luqman-Dawson’s “Freewater' wins John Newbery Medal

The Newbery and Caldecott are two of the oldest and most prestigious children’s book awards, each dating back more than 80 years.

Luqman-Dawson also won the Coretta Scott King prize for best children's story by a Black author. The King prize for illustration was awarded to Frank Morrison for “Standing in the Need of Prayer: A Modern Retelling of the Classic Spiritual," written by Carole Boston Weatherford.