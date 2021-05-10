Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022

Last week, Netflix cast doubt on its future involvement with the HFPA.

“We don’t believe these proposed new policies — particularly around the size and speed of membership growth — will tackle the HFPA’s systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate," said Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos wrote in a letter to the group.

Warner Bros. earlier Monday said it would cease holding screenings and other events for the HFPA until it made more substantial changes.

“For far too long, demands for perks, special favors and unprofessional requests have been made to our teams and to others across the industry,” WarnerMedia executives said in a letter. “We regret that as an industry, we have complained, but largely tolerated this behavior until now.”

The outcry against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has also included strong statements from Time's Up, a group of 100 Hollywood publicity firms and stars including David Oyelowo, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson.

The Globes, produced by Dick Clark Productions, have suffered ratings drops in recent years but still rank among the most-watched award shows — usually third to the Oscars and the Grammys. The 78th Golden Globes, held Feb. 28, attracted 6.9 million viewers, a 63% drop from the 2020 telecast, watched by 18.4 million.