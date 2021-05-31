Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters

That's when the gunmen sprayed bullets indiscriminately into the crowd, even though police said the assailants had specific targets in mind.

Ramirez told the Miami Herald that the shooters waited between 20 and 40 minutes before attacking shortly after midnight. Police said some in the crowd returned fire.

The video shows the three men returning moments later and drive off into the darkness. In all, 23 people were shot. In addition to the two fatalities, three others were in the hospital in critical condition. Because of privacy laws, police were not releasing the names of any of the victims.

Sunday’s shooting came a little over a day after an drive-by shooting claimed the life of one person outside another venue about 13 miles (about 21 kilometers) away in the Wynwood area. Six others were injured. Some witnesses likened the scene to a “war zone” after a barrage of dozens of bullets sent people scurrying in the night.

“This is a weekend when we should be out remembering, enjoying time with loved ones, and instead we’re here mourning,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at Monday's press conference.

“These despicable shootings in Northwest Miami-Dade and in Wynwood are shameful acts of violence that have left innocent people dead and injured,” Cava said.

Police said the two shootings were unrelated.

Police said Sunday's shooting appeared to stem from rivalries between two groups, but declined to refer to those groups as “gangs."

Businessman and TV personality Marcus Lemonis, star of “The Profit,” pledged $100,000 toward a reward fund to help authorities capture the suspects.

Calvan reported from Tallahassee, Fla.