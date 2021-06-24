Amherst creates fund to pay reparations to Black residents

Amherst advocates have cited Evanston, Illinois, which became the first American city to pay reparations last month, as a model for their efforts. That program uses marijuana tax revenues to give eligible Black residents $25,000 housing grants for down payments, repairs or existing mortgages.

Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman said local approval of a fund means the town can now begin accepting contributions for reparation work and decide on a financial plan going forward.

Bockelman and other town officials have suggested designating more than $200,000 in surplus budget funds as an initial seed investment.

The council on Monday also approved creating the African Heritage Reparations Assembly to develop the town's reparations plan by Oct. 31, the newspaper reported. It will be made up of six Black residents and one representative from Reparations for Amherst.

Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke was the lone vote against the fund, suggesting it was premature to establish it before forming the assembly.

Miller, meanwhile, said Thursday her group hopes to establish a private fund to bolster the town’s efforts.

“We look forward to supporting the African Heritage Community to implement a robust and sustainable reparative plan,” she said.