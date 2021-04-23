AmEx sees drop in revenue as pandemic slows travel, dining

Cardmember loans, those keeping a balance, fell by 10%. Before the recession, AmEx had pivoted its business model to allow more of its customers to carry balances, and therefore allow the company to earn significant interest income. But it was a shift away from the company's traditional business model that revolved around its iconic green, gold and platinum charge cards, which had to be paid off each month.

AmEx was able to retain most of its existing customers in the pandemic, however. Average number of cards in force was roughly unchanged from a year earlier. In a statement, AmEx's CEO Stephen Squieri said the company plans to be aggressive in trying to recruit new or previous customers as the economy rebounds. Economic reports have shown Americans are more confident in returning to travel and spending, which could translate into higher profits for AmEx down the road.

“We view 2021 as a transition year, where we are focused on making investments to rebuild growth momentum in our core business," he said in a statement.