Americas summit agenda takes shape, but who will show up?

Senior administration officials, who declined to be identified while discussing planning for the summit, played down questions about whether López Obrador will be there. Although they insisted that the event, which is held every few years, is an important opportunity for national leaders to meet, they also said López Obrador's attendance would not undermine U.S. efforts to tackle issues like migration.

The officials said the U.S. is planning an ambitious agenda, but shared few details. Vice President Kamala Harris will lead a new partnership focused on climate change in the Caribbean, the officials said, and the administration is preparing a new effort to bolster health care systems throughout the hemisphere. More conversations are planned on migration.

One question about the summit's attendance appears to have been cleared up. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to go, according to three top officials from his government.

An ally of former President Donald Trump, the right-wing leader of Brazil has yet to meet one-on-one with Biden.

Associated Press writer Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.