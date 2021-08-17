Americans spent less in July as COVID-19 cases surged

Major retailers are releasing quarterly financial results this week, offering more insight into behavior during yet another uptick in infections. On Tuesday, Walmart raised its sales outlook for the year, a sign it expects Americans to keep on shopping at the same pace.

But the Commerce Department reported Tuesday that even online sales have begun to slow, falling 3.1% from the month before. Companies have reported a slowdown after astronomical growth last year as people stayed home and shopped more online during the pandemic.

Ebay, for example, said its number of active shoppers slipped 2% to 159 million in its latest quarter. UPS said it's shipping fewer packages in the U.S. And Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, said online sales grew 13% in its most recent quarter, the company’s smallest quarterly online sales growth in two years.