American U. leading scorer Matt Rogers injures his right knee in March Madness game

American University leading scorer Matt Rogers has been ruled out of his team’s First Four game against Mount St. Mary’s with a right knee injury
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
32 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — American University leading scorer Matt Rogers was ruled out of his team's First Four game against Mount St. Mary's with a right knee injury Tuesday night.

Rogers, a fifth-year senior who has already graduated, initially tweaked his knee four minutes into the game between No. 16 seeds seeking to advance to the main March Madness bracket. He went to the locker room, got it wrapped and was able to return. But he seemingly made the injury worse while trying to defend the post.

While lying on the court, Rogers reached out to grab coach Duane Simpkins' hand as trainers looked at his knee. Rogers was helped to the locker room and quickly ruled out. He returned to the bench using crutches for the start of the second half, with his mother watching from the stands with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Rogers averages 17 points a game and was making his NCAA Tournament debut after opting to stay at American instead of transferring to a bigger program. He had seven points before the injury.

Mount St. Mary's led 48-38 at halftime.

