X
Dark Mode Toggle

American skier Shiffrin fails to finish first race at worlds

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has failed to finish the slalom portion of the women’s combined event on the opening day of the world championships

MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the slalom portion of the women's combined event Monday on the opening day of the world championships.

Shiffrin straddled the third last gate while appearing to be close to beating first-run leader Federica Brignone.

The American was trailing Brignone by 0.96 seconds after the super-G portion but had made up 0.88 of that difference before skiing out.

Shiffrin reacted with apparent open-mouthed astonishment before bending over her ski poles. She then went over to Brignone and embraced the Italian skier.

The combined event adds the results of a super-G run and a slalom run.

Shiffrin was competing in her first major event since failing to win a medal in six starts at last year’s Beijing Olympics.

Her next race at the worlds is the super-G on Wednesday.

Shiffrin was the defending champion in the combined event. She has won six world titles and 11 overall medals in total from 13 previous starts at world championships.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Marco Trovati

Credit: Marco Trovati

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

In Other News
1
Renault, Nissan reboot auto alliance for post-Ghosn era
2
Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears
3
National Enquirer, caught in 'catch-and-kill' scandal, sold
4
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,900
5
Spanish PM urges end to EU reliance on imported food, energy
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top