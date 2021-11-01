American plagued by major flight cancellations for 4th day

American’s troubles started Thursday and Friday, when high winds reduced flights at its busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. American was unable to get pilots and flight attendants in position for upcoming flights, leading to about 1,900 cancellations nationwide from Friday through Sunday, according to FlightAware.

David Seymour, the airline’s chief operating officer, said over the weekend that help was on the way. He said about 1,800 flight attendants are coming back from leave starting Monday, and more are being hired by year-end. The airline is also hiring pilots and reservations agents, he said.

American continued to blame cancellations on last week's weather long after the howling winds subsided in Texas, and that didn't sit well with some longtime customers.

“The whole weather thing irritates me because that's how they get out of financial responsibility. I feel sorry for the folks who are stuck some place and (American) won't give them a hotel voucher," said Craig Beam, who works in real estate for health care companies. “It's clear to me they have got staffing issues.”

Beam's first flight Sunday from his home in Southern California to a business conference in Dallas was canceled. His rebooked flight finally arrived at DFW Airport at midnight Sunday night.

