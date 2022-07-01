American offers to boost pilot pay 17% by the end of 2024

CEO Robert Isom said Thursday that the proposal would boost pilot wages at American to the levels detailed in a tentative agreement between United Airlines and its pilots. Isom said in a video sent to pilots that the airline's workers “will be paid well, and paid competitively, no matter what."

Isom said the captain of a Boeing 737 at the top of the proposed pay scale would earn a base salary of about $340,000 a year by the end of 2024. Senior captains of bigger planes, such as Boeing 777s, would earn about $425,000 a year. He said the company is also offering a premium for reassignments, a better profit-sharing program, and other add-ons.